Local restaurant staff fed Afghan evacuees housed at Camp Atterbury

Drew Salamone and his staff had to use what they were given to make roughly 18,000 meals a day between breakfast, lunch and dinner.

INDIANAPOLIS — Drew Salamone opened Salamone Bros. Gourmet Sandwiches in early July but shut down in September after he and his staff were hired to feed the food service workers that fed Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury. On Dec. 1, Salamone and his staff took over the entire catering operation, feeding the evacuees as well.

Salamone took on the job after a friend offered him a contract to do so.

“We're one of just a few thousand people across this country that get to take part of this and take care of these refugees," Salamone said. "That was really neat and that's something you have to take pride in. You're one of the select few doing this stuff."

Salamone, originally from Texas, specializes in BBQ food, but had to adjust his menu for the evacuees during Operation Allies Welcome.

“A lot of eggplant a lot of cauliflower, peppers, onions, tomatoes," said Salamone. "Tons of lamb and veal, It all had to be halal."

The ingredients were all supplied by the military. Salamone and his staff had to use what they were given to make roughly 18,000 meals a day between breakfast, lunch and dinner.

He said he came up with a beet barbecue sauce that he may add to his own restaurant's menu.