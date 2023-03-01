Here's how you can get paid to go to concerts this summer in central Indiana

Available positions include event staff, venue merchandise, artist merchandise department, VIP department and maintenance crew.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you love live music and are looking for a summer job, this might be for you.

Live Nation is hiring part-time and seasonal workers at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis from May through October.

Artists and bands coming to central Indiana include Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews Band, Louis Tomlinson, Foreigner, Bret Michaels, Luke Bryan, Nickelback and Pentatonix.

The following positions are available:

Event staff (crowd management, parking, gates, ticket scanners, bag check, guest relations)

Venue merchandise (lawn chair rental, ticket upgrades, ticket sales to future shows, entrance to upgrade areas, blankets and ponchos, etc.)

Artist merchandise department (setting up and selling T-shirts, posters, etc.)

VIP department (assisting season ticket holders and clients in the VIP Club and box seats)

Maintenance crew (night of show, day and facility crew, etc.)

Applicants must be 18 years or older, and a background check is required for all positions.