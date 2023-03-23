'Let's bring this child home' | Eaton community holds vigil for missing teen

14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris hasn't been seen in a week.

EATON, Indiana — The search continues in Delaware County for a teenager who has been missing now for a week.

In Eaton Thursday night, community members, family and friends of Scottie Dean Morris came together to pray for his safe return.

"This is about Scottie. Let's bring this child home," said Teresa Wilkerson, a family friend and Eaton resident.

The 14-year-old has been gone since last week.

"Some nights I can't believe it. I really do miss him," said Daxton Gunter, a friend of Scottie's.

Wilkerson said his family are praying for Scottie's safe return.

"They're of course devastated, hurt, scared, very afraid," Wilkerson said.

A prayer for safe return was on the community's lips Thursday evening, gathered together for a candlelight vigil.

"We're just here to support them and let Scottie know we're here, we love him," said Sherri Johnson, a community member.

"I've never seen anything like this, seeing the support here in the town it's unbelievable," said Connie Jones, an Eaton-area resident.

Holding candles and balloons, everyone gathered for Scottie and for his family, hoping somewhere he's listening.

"I just wanted to stand here with him because it just feels like a part of me is missing since he's gone," Gunter said.

And while the sunlight in Eaton fades, hope in this small town never does.

"We don't know where Scottie is," Wilkerson said. "But we're believing and we're having faith that Scottie will see all of this tonight and see the love and the light and the community wanting him back. His family is devastated. Scottie, your mom and dad love you, whatever happened, it's OK."

“We stand behind Scottie and we stand behind the family. They’re all a part of this community," Jones said.

Those gathered here in Eaton are keeping that hope alive that their prayer somehow reaches Scottie and that their words help bring him home.