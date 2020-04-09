Lebanon police using app to help officers with physical and emotional health

Officers can perform anonymous self assessments, contact a fellow officer on the department’s peer support team, or search for a therapist.

The Lebanon Police Department just deployed a new app for all 42 officers and civilian employees to make sure they’re not only physically well, but emotionally healthy, too.

The Lebanon Police Department Wellness App - powered by Cordico Shield - offers each officer, through his or her phone, 24/7 access to more than 40 modules on topics including alcohol abuse, depression, emotional health, family support, financial fitness, sleep optimization and stress management.

“It’s all right here on our phone, at our finger tips anytime we need it,” said Sgt. Justin Fuston.

Officers can perform anonymous self assessments, contact a fellow officer on the department’s peer support team, or search for a therapist in or around the community.

The non-profit group Blue Help recorded a record number of police officer suicides in 2019 across the country; more than the number of officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Major Tony Bayles said he learned of the app while at a police officer wellness conference earlier this year.