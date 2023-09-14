Avon couple arrested, Carmel couple wanted in connection to Sam's Club fraud scheme

According to Kokomo police, two brothers and their wives allegedly used stolen credit cards to defraud Sam's Club stores.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two brothers and their wives are accused of defrauding Sam's Club stores across the country.

According to Kokomo police, an investigator for Walmart and Sam's Club tipped off Kokomo Police Department officers on July 28 to the four suspects who had allegedly been defrauding Sam's Club stores by using stolen credit cards to purchase items at one store and then return them for a refund at another store.

A Sam's Club store in Kokomo was reported to having refunded $37,000 to the group since December 2022.

On Monday, the Howard County Circuit Court issued arrest and search warrants for the group and their homes following the initial investigation.

Warrants were issued for a 30-year-old man from Avon, a 30-year old woman from Avon, a 32-year-old man from Carmel, and a 29-year-old woman from Carmel.

One day following the arrest warrants being issued, Kokomo officers, using help from the Carmel Police Department, Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, and Indiana State Police, arrested the Avon couple. Officers instigated a search warrant of their residences and reportedly confiscated stolen jewelry and over $100,000 in cash.