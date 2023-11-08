Bloomington woman sentenced to 5 years for COVID fraud scheme

Oluwatobi Seton, 28, stole roughly $5.5 million in COVID benefits and sent a portion of the proceeds to her co-conspirators in Nigeria.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for her involvement in a $5.5 million international COVID fraud scheme.

Oluwatobi Seton, 28, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to court documents, Seton, along with co-conspirators based in Nigeria, obtained unemployment and other benefits during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seton and her co-conspirators defrauded state and federal governments by falsely applying for benefits using stolen identities.

They opened GoBank accounts using the stolen identities of their victims and obtained debit cards to apply for the benefits. Seton used fake IDs with her victims' names to receive the money.

At the time of her arrest, Seton was found to have over 1,400 GoBank cards and 10 drivers' licenses — all with different names — in her possession.

In total, Seton and her co-conspirators stole at least $5,475,459 from state and federal governments. Seton kept a portion of the proceeds and sent the rest to her co-conspirators in Nigeria. Investigators seized over $550,000 in cash from the GoBank accounts linked to the operation.