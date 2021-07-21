'Just a surreal feeling': Indy native Jeff Teague's family celebrates NBA championship together

Teague, who starred at Pike High School, is in his 12th pro season.

MILWAUKEE — The celebration is just beginning after the Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix to win an NBA title Tuesday.

Among those celebrating is Indianapolis native and former Pike High School star Jeff Teague. In his 12th season in the league, he is finally an NBA champion.

13News spoke with Jeff’s dad Shawn after an exciting night and a long journey.

“It’s just a surreal feeling, Shawn said. “It’s amazing that, you know, he got to this stage of his career to be able to compete for a championship of that magnitude. Just super proud of him.”

In a phone conversation Wednesday, you could sense the happiness in Shawn’s voice. He and his wife Carol were in Milwaukee for Game 6 to watch their middle son seal the deal against the Suns.

“It’s always a really nervous feeling for me, I know, and my wife as well and I’m sure for so many others. The mere fact of showing up for the game and seeing so many people out there, the craziness that was going on, it was just a fantastic feeling but very nerve-wracking as well.”

Those nerves turned to smiles as the family watched the biggest moment of Jeff’s career together.

“Just seeing him be as excited as he was, just feeling like wow, the ride is, without question, totally worth it,” Shawn added. “Just being born with a basketball in his hands, just having fun and enjoying it, understanding down the road it was an opportunity to gain an education in college and then saying ‘hey, I can take this a step further and make a livelihood out of this’. When some other teams might have been having fun doing other things, he was in the gym, so it was great just watching him have that kind of passion about the game.