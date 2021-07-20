Frankfort dies in apparent lawn mowing accident

Police found Harold Vice trapped under his lawn mower in a pond on his Clinton County property.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 78-year-old Frankfort man died in what police say was a "tragic accident" while mowing his lawn.

Officers with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office were called out to check the welfare of a man who was last seen mowing his yard on North Hamilton Road in Frankfort. Deputies arrived and noticed the man's helmet and ear protection floating in a pond on the property.

The officers then saw a lawn mower submerged in the water, entered the pond and found Harold Vice trapped under the mower. Vice was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Vice family as they deal with the difficult days and weeks ahead. I want to commend our Deputies for their quick actions and valiant effort to locate and rescue Mr. Vice," Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said.