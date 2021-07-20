Frankfort dies in apparent lawn mowing accident

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A 78-year-old Frankfort man died in what police say was a "tragic accident" while mowing his lawn.
Officers with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office were called out to check the welfare of a man who was last seen mowing his yard on North Hamilton Road in Frankfort. Deputies arrived and noticed the man's helmet and ear protection floating in a pond on the property.
The officers then saw a lawn mower submerged in the water, entered the pond and found Harold Vice trapped under the mower. Vice was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the Vice family as they deal with the difficult days and weeks ahead. I want to commend our Deputies for their quick actions and valiant effort to locate and rescue Mr. Vice," Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said.
The department's chaplains will be available for Vice's family and the first responders at the scene in the coming days.