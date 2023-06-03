City of Indianapolis announces 5-year, $1.1 billion infrastructure project

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works kicked off a major infrastructure plan Monday.
The department announced its 2023 capital infrastructure plan, including new sidewalks, trails and ADA ramps, along with street and sidewalk rehabilitation.
The 2023 projects are part of a five-year, $1.1 billion plan that aims to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians across Indianapolis.
Construction projects scheduled for 2023 include:
- 65,964 linear feet of new sidewalk
- 82,489 linear feet of rehabbed sidewalk
- 108,177 linear feet of new trails
- 1,191 new ADA ramps
- 214 lane miles of street rehabilitation
- 73,941 linear feet of new storm sewers
- 16 bridge rehabilitation projects
For additional details on the the projects, including a map and an exhaustive list of project descriptions and their cost, click here.
"Indianapolis is a first-class city, and it deserves an infrastructure that reflects the value it generates – not only for Central Indiana, but for all of Indiana," Hogsett said.