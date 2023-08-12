Jesse McCartney acquitted in 2013 murder case

McCartney, 36, was accused of the 2013 murder of Destiny Pittman. A jury acquitted him in less than 90 minutes on Friday.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A jury has acquitted one of the men accused of the 2013 murder of 21-year-old Destiny Pittman.

Jesse McCartney, 36, was charged with two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit burglary as well as felony burglary.

According to our partners at The Kokomo Tribune, McCartney was acquitted by the jury in a little under 90 minutes on Aug. 11.

McCartney's attorney, Jeffrey Elftman, told the Kokomo Tribune that the 2013 killing was a "tragedy" and that he "hopes they find the real killer."

Howard County Deputy Prosecutor Thomas White Jr. told the Kokomo Tribune that he couldn't comment on the case and that the prosecution would need to "regroup" prior to the trial of McCartney's brother Joey.