2 men arrested in 2013 Kokomo murder case

Destiny Pittman was found shot to death Feb. 7, 2013 on James Drive in Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested two men for their alleged roles in a 10-year cold case murder of a 21-year-old Kokomo woman.

Early Thursday morning, KPD officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Joey McCartney in Graham, Kentucky. About two hours later, they arrested 36-year-old Jesse McCartney at a Kokomo home, according to KPD.

Police arrested both men on a preliminary charge of murder.

Investigators believed two armed intruders were confronted by Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that hit Pittman in the chest, killing her.

According to a report by 13News' partners at the Kokomo Tribune, Pittman's two children and a female roommate were home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Investigators have continued to investigate multiple leads on this case since 2013, according to KPD. As a result of the continued investigation, along with citizens continuing to provide leads, investigators with the Criminal Investigations Section were able to obtain arrest warrants for the McCartneys.

As of noon Thursday, formal charges had not been filed.