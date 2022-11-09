x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jennifer McCormick considers run for Indiana governor

Jennifer McCormick, who ran as a Republican when she was elected as superintendent of public instruction in 2016, is considering a run for governor as a Democrat.
Credit: AP
Superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick speaks to teachers during a rally at at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Some Indiana teachers don't believe the latest Republican-backed state budget plan does enough to support public schools and legislative leaders are warning that they might even be faced with tightening up that spending proposal. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, who served as Indiana's superintendent of public instruction, is considering a run for governor. 

McCormick was the superintendent of public instruction from 2017 through 2021, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill eliminating McCormick's elected position and creating an appointed secretary of education position in its place. 

RELATED: Governor Holcomb names Indiana's first secretary of education

McCormick's term ended at the beginning of 2021. Dr. Katie Jenner, who was appointed by Holcomb, became secretary of education in McCormick's place. 

McCormick told 13News she has established an exploratory committee that has been filed publicly and she's considering a run for governor as a Democrat. 

She ran as a Republican when she was elected as the superintendent of public instruction in 2016. 

RELATED: State's top educator takes heat for joining a Democrat's listening tour

She said she will make a decision on whether or not to run at a later time, but didn't say if there was an exact time frame in place for that decision. 

More Videos

In Other News

Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special

Before You Leave, Check This Out