Jennifer McCormick considers run for Indiana governor

Jennifer McCormick, who ran as a Republican when she was elected as superintendent of public instruction in 2016, is considering a run for governor as a Democrat.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, who served as Indiana's superintendent of public instruction, is considering a run for governor.

McCormick was the superintendent of public instruction from 2017 through 2021, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill eliminating McCormick's elected position and creating an appointed secretary of education position in its place.

McCormick's term ended at the beginning of 2021. Dr. Katie Jenner, who was appointed by Holcomb, became secretary of education in McCormick's place.

McCormick told 13News she has established an exploratory committee that has been filed publicly and she's considering a run for governor as a Democrat.

She ran as a Republican when she was elected as the superintendent of public instruction in 2016.