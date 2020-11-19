Governor Holcomb names Indiana's first secretary of education

Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Dr. Katie Jenner as Indiana's first secretary of education.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Thursday Dr. Katie Jenner will serve as Indiana’s first secretary of education.

Jenner currently serves as Holcomb’s senior education advisor. She previously worked at Madison Consolidated Schools as a school administrator and district administrator.

In 2018, Jenner joined Ivy Tech Community College as vice president of K-12 Initiatives and Statewide Partnerships.

Jenner earned her Doctor of Education from the University of Kentucky.

The governor’s office said Jenner will initially focus on supporting schools through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Holcomb signed a bill eliminating the elected superintendent of public instruction in favor of a secretary of education appointed by the governor. Current Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick’s term ends at the end of the year.

By law, the new role of the secretary of education begins on January 11, 2021.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) issued a statement on the governor's pick: