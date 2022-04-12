IU Health announces expansion, renaming of IU Health Saxony Hospital campus

Groundbreaking for the hospital expansion is expected in late 2022 with completion scheduled for 2025.

FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana University Health announced Tuesday a nearly $300 million investment to expand and rename its hospital campus in Fishers.

A $287 million investment approved by the IU Health Board of Directors in late October includes funding for a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony campus, located at 13000 E. 136th St. It also includes the addition of offsite, outpatient access to primary care and specialists.

As part of the expansion, the hospital campus will be renamed IU Health Fishers. The name will be phased in throughout the expansion project.

“Fishers is the sixth largest city in Indiana today, and with notable population growth expected each year, could be as much as 50 percent larger by the year 2040,” Doug Puckett, president of IU Health’s Indianapolis Suburban Region, said in a statement. “Community members and leaders have told us what they need and want from IU Health to best serve that growth. This investment will allow us to do that.”

The expansion will add standalone outpatient physician office developments and grow the square footage of the hospital campus by almost 50%. Fifty inpatient beds will be added to bring the total to 88.

The announcement comes roughly a decade after the specialty-care focused hospital opened in Fishers.