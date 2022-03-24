IU Health unveils plan for new Downtown Indianapolis hospital campus

The proposed design includes 672 private patient rooms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health unveiled design plans for its new $1.6 billion dollar hospital campus in downtown Indianapolis Thursday.

IU Health said the design is a distinctive three-tower structure meant to flexibly serve the future of healthcare needs in Indiana.

The new hospital, which will sit on 44 acres along 16th Street, will consolidate operations of IU Health's Methodist and University hospitals.

"The new downtown hospital will become an iconic addition to the Indianapolis skyline, representing hope and healing for future generations. Significant in scale and stature, it is designed foremost as a destination for patients, offering leading-edge medicine in a flexible facility that can be reconfigured over time to accommodate advances in medical care and changing patient demand," said James Mladucky, vice president of design and construction for IU Health.

IU Health said they aim to award 30% participation on design and construction projects to certified veteran, woman and minority-owned businesses and at least 50% local business participation.

The proposed designs of both 14- and 16-floor options will include 672 private patient rooms, a rooftop terrace and dual helipads.

The plans will now be reviewed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission.