Inside look at 'Downtown Safety Ambassador' program

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to keeping downtown safe, there is a group that's approaching it in a new way.

They are called "Safety Ambassadors" and they act as the "eyes and ears" of Mile Square.

"That's our role, to be eyes and ears," said Joseph Fuller.

Fuller was hired as a safety ambassador last year. He retired from the military and now wants to keep the streets of Indianapolis safe.

"It's not about the income, it's about giving people a sense of pride for the city they are visiting," he said.

Currently, there are four safety ambassadors hired by Downtown Indy, Inc. They work an eight-hour shift, and each covers a section of Mile Square.

Sometimes the job is as easy as giving someone directions or helping someone find housing. On other days it is more serious. That's when ambassadors work with IMPD to alert them of violent or concerning situations.

"I really think of Safety Ambassadors as more of that kind of connective fiber between the people in downtown and law enforcement and public safety partners," said Taylor Schaffer, president & CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc.

Downtown Indy, Inc. started the program in 2020. Schaffer said she is impressed with how much ambassadors work closely with downtown businesses.

"The safety ambassadors uniquely can be that communication tool, can be that conduit, can take the time out of their day to stop into a first-floor business and say, ‘What are you guys seeing? What are you experiencing,'" Schaffer said. "So often, a casual conversation can lead to both policy and programming outcomes but also just tweaks to everyday operations."

The position is paid, and the city is looking to hire two more safety ambassadors.