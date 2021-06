Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett joined others for the ceremonial groundbreaking at Proctor Place.

INDIANAPOLIS — New, affordable housing is coming to the west side of Indy, and it's going to help get homeless veterans off the streets.

Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett joined others for the ceremonial groundbreaking at Proctor Place on Wednesday.

The three-story complex will have 61 units, 15 set aside just for homeless veterans.

It's located on Warman Avenue just north of Washington Street.