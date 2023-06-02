IndyGo, Growing Places Indy kicks off 'Food in Transit' at Julia M. Carson Transit Center

This is the sixth year for the Food in Transit program.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders can now get free locally grown produce at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center every Friday this summer.

And this year, they'll have cooking demonstrations so they can teach people how to cook that produce into a healthy meal when they get home.

Plus, they'll have some free bags of groceries with the rest of the ingredients needed to make that meal.

Organizers said its all part of efforts to connect riders with critical resources and save them an extra trip while doing it.