Seed library helping feed families, foster interest in gardening

Families can check out 25 seed packets from Indianapolis libraries to grow their own produce at home.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids are home for the summer and budgets for many right now are tight.

So many families around Indianapolis may struggle to great fresh produce on the table. But a program at the Indianapolis Public Library is working to change that.

Over at the Indianapolis Public Library Martindale-Brightwood branch, branch manager Theresa Coleman surveys a library within the library - the seed library, that is.

"It is exciting," Coleman said.

The program both exciting and important.

"Everybody should have fresh vegetables in their garden or fresh vegetables on their plate. It's just an important nutritional thing that everybody should have," Coleman said.

And with many families in Indianapolis living in food deserts or simply unable to afford fresh produce, sharing these seeds can be vital.

"You know, anybody that goes grocery shopping notices that one of the most expensive items we pick up in the store is produce - fresh produce. Look at peppers, tomatoes and how much these items cost," Coleman said. "And so to give opportunity to people who, maybe, you live in a food desert or there's a grocery store nearby, but nearby is five miles. And if you don't have a car and you're using the bus, that's not the best way to get your fresh produce."

So they're helping people grow their own. Everything from veggies to herbs, even flowers, all able to be checked out along with your library books.

"That's right. Except you don't have to bring anything back," said Lorie Takacs with the Indianapolis Public Library Martindale-Brightwood Branch.

The program started in 2014. Over the years, they've expanded it to 20 branch locations, including their bookmobile.

And demand is high.

"When I worked in another location, I maybe had three packets left at the end of the season. I think we packed up 72,000 packets of seeds and we've given away maybe 55,000," Coleman said.

And while they'll want their books back, staff are happy to see the seeds go for good.

They're hopeful they'll help grow an interest in gardening while supplying needed nutrition for Indianapolis families.

And the best part?

"Free, free, free. That's the library," Coleman said.