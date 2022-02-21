Indy pediatrician invents safe, durable kitchenware for children

Manasa Mantravadi started her own line of silverware, plates, bowls and cups made of stainless steel called Ahimsa.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pediatric hospitalist at Riley Hospital for Children and mother of three had an idea four years ago to take plastic kitchenware off the table.

Manasa Mantravadi started her own line of silverware, plates, bowls and cups made of stainless steel called Ahimsa.

“I was driven by the mission," said Mantravadi. "It's the safety of our kids, so I think that's why everyone seems to be listening.”

It was a new endeavor to bring safer kitchenware to children.

“This is such a big problem and there's clearly a solution," said Mantravadi. "How do I kind of bring it to life?”

Her solution was a safe, durable and colorful set of kitchenware.

“One day in 2018, one of my pediatrician friends said, 'Have you seen the American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement on plastic? They're saying plastic is harmful to our children's health,'" said Mantravadi. "Oh my gosh, what are you all going to do with your dishes?”

Two years later her product, Ahimsa, hit shelves.

“I wanted to create something that was safe for children safe for the planet, but still fun because developmentally, children need to be excited about meal time for them to eat," she said.

You can purchase Ahimsa products online at ahimsahome.com, Nordstrom, and buybuy BABY.

“When you think about kind of environmental impact, it's long term, it's abstract, and not everyone can really buy into that. But when you say something's harmful to your child who's right there present in front of you, and you can do something about it, it really motivates people," said Mantravadi.