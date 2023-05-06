Indianapolis library holds Free Comic Book Day

On Saturday, the library offered materials you don't have to return.

The Indianapolis Public Library was offering some material Saturday you don't have to return.

Saturday was Free Comic Book Day, and the library was giving away free comic books at all branches.

The library partnered with Downtown Comics to give one free comic book to anyone who came to the library.

Librarians say comics are a popular reading material for a lot of people and this is a good way to get kids interested in reading.

Free Comic Book Day falls on the first Saturday of May every year.