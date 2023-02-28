Butler-Tarkington volunteers help reopen IPS school library

The library at James Whitcomb Riley School #43 has been shut down since the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Butler-Tarkington community came together to improve a school library that had been shut down since the pandemic.

Volunteers cleaned up the library at James Whitcomb Riley School #43 to offer the students another resource at school. Volunteers came from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, North United Methodist Church, National Council of Negro Women, School #43 alumni and Butler University students.

Those volunteers will staff the school library Monday through Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday from 9:50 a.m. until noon.

Some of the school's alumni bought furniture, games, library scanners and rewards for reading for the kids.