Butler-Tarkington volunteers help reopen IPS school library

INDIANAPOLIS — The Butler-Tarkington community came together to improve a school library that had been shut down since the pandemic.
Volunteers cleaned up the library at James Whitcomb Riley School #43 to offer the students another resource at school. Volunteers came from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, North United Methodist Church, National Council of Negro Women, School #43 alumni and Butler University students.
Those volunteers will staff the school library Monday through Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday from 9:50 a.m. until noon.
Some of the school's alumni bought furniture, games, library scanners and rewards for reading for the kids.
Brenda Vance, chairman of the School #43 alumni group, said the community effort was to help promote literacy, while also providing the Butler students experience in the real world.