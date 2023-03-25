Indy Fuel breaks ground on new Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Construction is underway on a new home for the Indy Fuel in Hamilton County.
Fishers city leaders gathered Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fishers Event Center. The sports and entertainment venue will have 8,500 seats and will be the anchor for a $550 million expansion to the Fishers District.
The project will provide a new home for the Fuel, who currently play their games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.
Construction on the event center, which will be located east of Interstate 69 south of 116th Street, is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. The Fuel plans to play its first games in their new arena in the 2024-25 season.