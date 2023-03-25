Indy Fuel breaks ground on new Fishers home

The sports and entertainment venue will have 8,500 seats and will be the anchor for a $550 million expansion to the Fishers District.

FISHERS, Ind. — Construction is underway on a new home for the Indy Fuel in Hamilton County.

Fishers city leaders gathered Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fishers Event Center. The sports and entertainment venue will have 8,500 seats and will be the anchor for a $550 million expansion to the Fishers District.

The project will provide a new home for the Fuel, who currently play their games at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the state fairgrounds.