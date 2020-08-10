Indianapolis Zoo grieving loss of elephant matriarch

Sophi was a 52-year-old African elephant known as the matriarch of the herd.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is grieving the loss of one of its animals.

On Thursday, the Zoo tweeted that it's 52-year-old African elephant matriarch, Sophi, had died.

"Our Zoo family is grieving today as we say goodbye to a much-loved friend. ... She lived a long, wonderful life here. She was a majestic elephant who was loved by our herd, staff, volunteers and generations of Hoosiers," the Zoo wrote in its tweet.

Our Zoo family is grieving today as we say goodbye to a much-loved friend. Sophi, our 52-year-old African elephant matriarch, has died. She lived a long, wonderful life here. She was a majestic elephant who was loved by our herd, staff, volunteers and generations of Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/kJnUGUL4yr — Indianapolis Z🎃🎃 (@IndianapolisZoo) October 8, 2020

The Zoo went on to say that the elephant's care team monitored her closely over the last few days as her health declined. The staff had to make "the difficult decision to euthanize her."

Sophi was born in 1968 and came to the Indianapolis Zoo from a safari park in Canada in 1989. She was the biggest and one of the oldest animals at the Zoo.