A tale of two kitties: Blind cat and feline friend win $1500 for local shelter

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Feline best friends, Penelope and Orville, are the talk of the town after helping the Hancock County Humane Society win $1,500 — a $1,000 cash grant and $500 worth of pet supplies.

Shelter volunteer Kathleen Free of Greenfield wrote the story of Penelope, a cat born with no eyes, and Orville, the kitten who befriended her and became her “seeing-eye cat," according to the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

Their story titled "Penelope and Orville: A Song for Many Voices" was entered in the Clear the Shelters Adoption Story Challenge hosted by The Animal Rescue Site and GreaterGood.org. Winners were chosen by online voters.

Penelope and Oliver’s story remained in the top 10 throughout most of the contest, according to the Reporter. The duo ended up finishing in sixth place.