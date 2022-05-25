Recent Heritage Christian graduate killed in Illinois crash

Police said the teen died Tuesday night in Vermilion, Illinois.

VERMILION, Ill. — An Indianapolis teenager died Tuesday night in an ATV accident in Illinois.

The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department said 18-year-old Zachary E.W. Warrick was one of two passengers in a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by another person.

During the accident, all three occupants were ejected from the ATV, which rolled over and came to rest on top of Zachary.

Police said the crash happened Tuesday night on private property in Vermilion, Illinois.

An autopsy showed Warrick died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Friends said Warrick had just graduated from Heritage Christian School last week.

Heritage Christian released the following statement: