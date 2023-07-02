Indy pastors seek swift transparency in police use of force cases

Prosecution of officers acting unlawfully in Indy is far from swift. Sgt. Eric Huxley was charged with using excessive force in 2021. His case is still pending.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Memphis police officers were fired just 13 days after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The officers are charged with second-degree murder. The pastor who leads the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis says that swift action by law enforcement and prosecution in Memphis should be an example to Indianapolis and every other community.

“They have to look at what Memphis did and say there's a new paradigm,” Dr. Lionel Rush told the group gathered at a breakfast Tuesday morning. “That's why you're here today."

Rush is the president of the Alliance. He invited Central Indiana's top law enforcement and prosecution leaders to meet with Indy pastors for a program titled “Dialogue on public safety after Memphis.” Panelists included the Indianapolis and Carmel police chiefs, Marion County prosecutor and sheriff, and the U.S. District Attorney.

“When people who are entrusted with that public law enforcement authority anywhere in the country violate those laws, it has repercussions on all of us, fair or unfair, because people expect their government, wherever they are, to be protecting them, not abusing them,” said Zach Meyers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, which includes Indianapolis.

Termination or prosecution of police officers acting unlawfully in Indianapolis is far from swift.

Sgt. Eric Huxley was suspended and charged with official misconduct and battery in October 2021 for kicking Jermaine Vaughn in the head and face. His criminal case is still pending, with no trial date set. The civilian police merit board won't take final action on his employment until after the criminal case is concluded.

“Even though I don't have the ability to fire officers, I do have the ability to suspend them pending termination, which means they lose their police powers,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “They’re no longer getting paid. We’ve got all our equipment back. We're waiting typically for the criminal charges to come about, or if not that, the merit board to meet to make that final decision. So even though it's different and takes a little bit longer, I think the public is typically safe."

But Dr. Rush says that waiting in cases of obvious police wrongdoing erodes trust in policing.

"The community doesn't have any trust because they hide behind (the review process),” said Rush. “Nobody else could hide behind that. So, the review process is a mock and a sham. It's Kabuki theater. And, but I think Memphis showed the way."

Herman Whitfield III died in IMPD custody last April. Police handed the homicide investigation over to the prosecutor at least six months ago. A decision on charging the officers involved has not been made.