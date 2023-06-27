Officials starting search for Pan Am Plaza construction contractors

Indianapolis City-County Council members approved the $625 million project last month.

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are searching for diverse businesses and contractors to help build a new Indy hotel as part of the Pan Am Plaza construction.

Indianapolis City-County Council members approved the $625 million project last month, to expand the convention center that would be connected to the 800-room hotel.

Now, city leaders are hosting an outreach event on June 28 to start the bidding process for local contractors.

The city said it's hoping to give more minority-owned contractors a chance at a big project.

"We want to try and use this project as a way not only to continue the growth of the diverse businesses that we have, the ones that are participating in a lot of the projects right now, but also figure to attract some new businesses and help them grow and attract them into the market," said David Fredricks, director of minority and woman business development.

The city says this the first bid event will be for structural work of the project.

"It will include the mechanical, the electrical, the fire protection, some enclosure elements and elevators," said William Sewall, VP of AECOM Hunt. "Any sub-contractor, supplier, vendor, engineer, anybody involved in those types of scopes. We'll learn a lot about their bidding opportunities on the 28th."

City leaders said contractors must be in Marion County or surrounding counties. If bidders are based in Indiana, but outside of Indianapolis, they will have to get certified through the city.