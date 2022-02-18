x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City reaches agreement to have water turned back on at 2 Indy apartment complexes

The city said water service should be restored by midnight Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis reached an agreement Friday afternoon with Citizens Energy Group to restore water service to tenants at Berkley Commons and Capital Place Apartments.  

The water is expected to be back on by midnight. 

RELATED: Citizens Energy Group shuts off water at 2 Indianapolis apartment complexes

Citizens Energy turned the water off on Thursday due to unpaid bills by the apartment complex management. 

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement about the city's decision:

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement to restore service to tenants. By working with the Marion County Public Health Department, partners, and the community we will ensure residents have access to basic services and stable housing moving forward. The City of Indianapolis plans to use every resource at our disposal to hold the property owner of these complexes responsible for putting tenants in these harmful and dangerous conditions.”

What other people are reading: 

  

In Other News

The key trick to mastering the morning routine? Know what you want