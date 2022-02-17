Citizens Energy Group shutting off water at 2 Indianapolis apartment complexes

The utility company claims both Berkley Commons Apartments and Capital Place Apartments have large, past due bills.

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group has shut off water at one Indianapolis apartment complex and is threatening to turn off water at a second over failure to pay their bills.

The complexes are Berkley Commons Apartments, 8201 Madison Ave., and the Capital Place Apartments, 4100 Continental Ct. The utility company claims both have large, past due bills.

CEG provided the following statement to 13News, which reads in part:

We have provided the management company payment arrangement options, including a proposed down payment, and are awaiting a reply. As of now, Citizens is planning to disconnect water service this morning at Berkley Commons and at Capital Place early this afternoon.

Citizens said its crews will be ready to immediately restore water service if a payment arrangement is completed with the apartment manager.

The Marion County Public Health Department told 13News it is monitoring the situation. It noted that the city's housing code requires a property owner to provide safe, healthy housing to tenants – including utilities.

The MCPHD said that, if water service is shut off, it will issue a 24-hour emergency order to the property owner to restore water service. If not, the MCPHD will file with the court. MCPHD said it has a social worker and resource liaison within its housing department who will work to direct resources to tenants.

13News is attempting to contact property management.