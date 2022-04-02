Hundreds line up for gas giveaway sponsored by Indianapolis church

What was meant to be a present at the pump, turned into an even greater gift for one Indianapolis community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Record high prices at the pump have frustrated drivers for months. However, an Indianapolis church gave hundreds of people a reason to smile. The line stretching down the road ended with more than free gas.

It was meant as a quiet act of kindness, but then word spread about the generous offer.

"Free gas!" said Keith Murray. "As you can see with all the cars, it's true."

"My pastor, he just wanted to take the burden off people. You know, we're already in a global pandemic, we already had everything else going on then gas prices, the war over in Ukraine," said one volunteer.

Vehicles lined up near 38th Street and Emerson Avenue on Saturday.

"Big turnout, bigger than we probably expected, but we are happy that people came out today," said Pastor Denise Moore.

GALLERY: Hundreds line up for Indianapolis church gas giveaway 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Police directed the line that stretched all the way up to 52nd Street.

Murray was among the first to arrive and wait.

"Since about 4:30," Murray said.

Volunteers from Kingdom Apostolic Ministries manned the Marathon pumps.

"To show them that we love them, and we are concerned about their needs," Moore said.

The church pumped $5,000 worth of gas. The giveaway was set to last about an hour and a half. The gas station needed a refill of its own, bringing a tanker for more gas.

This church also offered comfort and prayer to all who visited.

"People are very appreciative, and they are thankful," said Pastor Moore.