East Indianapolis church giving away free gas Saturday

Members of Kingdom Apostolic Ministries will help pump gas for drivers Saturday, April 2 at 5060 E. 38th St. between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A church on the east side of Indianapolis is filling up gas tanks for free Saturday morning.

Senior Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., and members of Kingdom Apostolic Ministries will help pump gas for drivers April 2 at the Marathon station, located at 5060 E. 38th St. near Emerson Avenue, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or for as long as the supply lasts.

"These are particularly challenging times for everyone, in the aftermath of a global health crisis," Gates said in a news release. "In the midst of an economy that leaves many in our east side community struggling, we at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries understand the burden placed on people with rising gas prices and inflation."

No appointment, voucher or registration is required to get free gas. Drivers are simply asked to line up at the pump in an orderly fashion.

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries' outreach ministry also includes a food pantry, health screenings, neighborhood cleanup, Thanksgiving food baskets and onsite meals, winter coat distribution, youth tutoring, blood drives, Christmas toy giveaway, and Community Day with games, prizes, food, and free clothing for those in the neighborhood.

The church, located at 4900 E. 38th St., is celebrating its 100th anniversary as part of the Indianapolis community.