Indianapolis’ Black Lives Matter: The Art of Protest coming to Children's Museum

The exhibit will feature the work of the 18 artists who collaborated on the Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis debuts a special two-year exhibit called, Stories from Our Community: The Art of Protest. The exhibit will open to the public Saturday, Aug. 7.

The exhibit will feature the work of the 18 artists who collaborated on the Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

The museum will feature the artists' stories through a miniature recreation of the Black Lives Matter mural.

“If we can reach children with conversations that adults are having, the next generation may not have to go through the hardships that we are going through now,” said Deonna Craig, Visiting Artist at The Children’s Museum and one of the original Indiana BLM mural artists.

The exhibit will also feature more on each artist including how the mural changed their lives, some of their other works and some of the objects used to make the mural.

Light in the shape of the vandalism that destroyed the original street mural will periodically flash onto the canvases to represent the hostile reactions against the movement.

“It’s important to juxtapose our message and what we’re trying to fight against,” Craig said.

Visitors to the museum will be able to meet several of the artists on opening day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that same time, the museum will allow visitors to help with an 81-foot-long chalk mural on the Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience. Every symbol and letter from the Black Lives Matter Mural will be outlined and ready for new designs.