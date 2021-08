33-year-old Vincent "Teddy" Patton passed away Sunday after divers pulled his body from Geist Reservoir.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Pike Township school community is mourning the loss of a coach.

Patton was a track and wrestling coach at Guion Creek Middle School.

School officials said they are grateful for the positive impact Mr. Patton had on their student-athletes and everyone he encountered.