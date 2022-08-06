Tourism board unveils 'IN Indiana' campaign

The campaign, called "IN Indiana," will build on what Indiana is known for around the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's tourism department launched a new marketing campaign meant to tell the Hoosier State's story and attract visitors as well as people to live and work here.

The campaign, called "IN Indiana," will build on what Indiana is known for around the world. That includes the Indianapolis 500, where they've already been using the slogan with "Back Home Again in Indiana."

"The goal of this new messaging campaign is to let everyone know what great assets we have in Indiana. We have been the best kept secret for way too long," said Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.