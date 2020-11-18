US attorney Josh Minkler announces resignation

Minkler is joining a private law firm in the Indianapolis area.

Josh Minkler has announced his resignation as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The resignation takes effect Saturday, Nov. 21.

Minkler is joining a private law firm in the Indianapolis area Monday, Nov. 23.

“Josh Minkler is a devoted public servant who has served the country and the citizens of the Southern District of Indiana with distinction,” said Attorney General William P. Barr, in a press release. “I thank him for his service, leadership and integrity and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Minkler was appointed by President Donald Trump as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate. He was sworn in Oct. 10, 2017.