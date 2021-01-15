State government complex to close to the public next Tuesday and Wednesday

Governor Holcomb announced plans Friday to close the state government complex next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan Friday to close the state government complex next Tuesday and Wednesday in light of recent national events, threats to other state capitols and COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor said the closure is out of an abundance of caution and there have been no credible threats against the Statehouse.

“The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind,” Holcomb said. “After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public. Hoosiers will still be able to access essential state services online, on the phone, or in-person at branches around the state."



Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston have canceled legislative activity for the week of Jan. 18. Bray and Huston said no committee or session meetings will be held next week and staff will work remotely until instructed to return to the building.