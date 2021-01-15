Some Downtown Indianapolis postal collection boxes to be sealed off

The post office announced plans Friday to seal off some collection boxes for safety reasons.

The post office said several Downtown Indianapolis collection boxes will be sealed off due to potential civil unrest. The post office said mail deliveries will continue, although some disruptions may occur in isolated areas that might experience civil unrest.

From January 16, through Wednesday, January 20, collection boxes inside the Indiana State Teachers Association and the blue collection box located directly outside the building will be sealed off.

The postal office is also sealing two collection boxes located inside the State Capitol at 200 West Washington street, as well as a collection box that sits inside the building adjacent to the State Capitol at 100 North Senate Avenue.