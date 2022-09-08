Indiana dog wins Shelter Hero Dog award, has a shot at being named 2022 American Hero Dog

Ethan has overcome insurmountable odds just to be alive. Now he's in the running to be named this year's American Hero Dog.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana dog was named this year's Shelter Hero Dog, putting him in a pack of seven of the nation's best pups and giving the good boy a chance at being crowned this year's 2022 American Hero Dog — a title that's been dubbed "the highest honor in all the canine world" by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

And it's all thanks to his incredible story.

Ethan was dumped in a southern Indiana parking lot on a cold January day in 2021. He weighed just 38 pounds, when he should have been more than 80 pounds.

His bio, written by his caregiver on the American Humane Hero Dog Awards' website, said he was "actively dying." He couldn't lift his head, eat or drink on his own.

After six days, he took his first step, with each step that followed putting him that much closer to making a remarkable and unlikely recovery.

ETHAN UPDATE: Our Ethan is still alive! We just received an update from the hospital, along with some photos, that he is... Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Sunday, January 31, 2021

His caregiver met Ethan on the day he was found. The pair formed a bond that led to the caregiver adopting him.

With each day, his caregiver said, he kept fighting to stay alive. And, as Ethan recovered, his story spread.

"He had an unimaginable determination to keep persevering through seemingly insurmountable odds. His incredible will to live inspired thousands of people around the world that had begun following his story," his caregiver said.

And as his story spread, his caregiver said, letters and emails began pouring in. Each one detailing how Ethan's will to survive inspired them to overcome incredible odds in their lives.

Now Ethan visits the shelter daily, being a four-legged friend to other animals facing their own medical problems and waiting to find their forever home.

"He has helped so many animals and people over the last year but at his heart, Ethan is a shelter dog and a rescue. He rescues me every single day," his caregiver said.

Ethan is one of seven category winners for the American Hero Dog Awards. He was named this year's Shelter Dog Hero.

The other seven finalists for the American Hero Dog title include:

Cole the Deaf Dog: 2022 Therapy Hero Dog;

Recon: 2022 Service Hero Dog

K9 Riggs: 2022 Law Enforcement and Detection Hero Dog

Keb: 2022 Search and Rescue Hero Dog

Kinley: 2022 Guide/Hearing Hero Dog

Iiken M090: 2022 Military Hero Dog

To vote for Ethan to be named this year's American hero Dog, visit HeroDogAwards.org.