IndyHumane offering core vaccinations for life for adopted pets

INDIANAPOLIS — People adopting animals from IndyHumane will get an added incentive.

Certain core vaccinations for dogs and cats will be available for free for the pet's life.

Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPv for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.

“It’s been a rough year for parvovirus,” said Dr. Liz Rose, director of shelter medicine for IndyHumane. “Not only have we seen an increased number of puppies come into our shelter with parvo, but also a rise in the number of adult dogs with parvo. This means more owners are not completing the puppy vaccination series or not vaccinating their dogs at all.”

The free vaccinations are available for any dog or cat adopted on Aug. 1, 2022, or after.