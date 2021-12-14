Ultralight pilot lands in jail after crash in northern Indiana

The operator of the ultralight, Joseph Krol, 61, failed field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man for operating while intoxicated after he crashed his ultralight in northern Indiana late Monday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., Trooper Scott Hipsher and officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department responded to reports of a single-engine plane that had crashed in the area of Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an ultralight had crashed at the entrance of a subdivision.

The operator of the ultralight was not injured in the crash but police said he showed signs of impairment.

The operator of the ultralight, Joseph Krol, 61, failed field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash.

After being medically cleared, Krol also had a chemical test done at a local hospital.