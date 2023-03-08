Marion County judge weighs in on 'cameras in the courtroom'

Indiana became one of the last states in the nation to allow cameras in courtrooms in May 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — August marks three months since the Indiana Supreme Court moved to allow media cameras in Indiana courtrooms.

Now one Marion County judge is weighing in on what the decision means for Hoosiers.

For decades, cameras in courtrooms nationwide have given Americas a front-row seat to some of the biggest moments in modern history.

"Well, they say a picture is worth a thousand words," said Indiana Broadcasters Association Executive Director Dave Arland. "Maybe video is worth a million words."

"Until this year," said Arland, "we really haven't had the eye of the camera in the courtroom to tell that story."

Arland called it a "landmark decision."

"This is the way that it's supposed to work in our democracy," said Arland. "We are to have visibility on the mechanics of government."

That includes the Marion County courtroom of Judge Marc Rothenberg, who serves on the bench with more than 20 years of experience.

"I have a passion for both keeping the integrity of law and the rule of law," said Rothenberg. "I felt the best way to do that would be judicial officer."

Throughout his career, Rothenberg has considered himself an advocate for technology in the courtroom.

"I do think while the rule of law stays the same," said Rothenberg, "the practice of law should evolve, how it's presented should evolve."

The judge even helped coordinate all the new tech inside Marion County's Community Justice Campus, where most cases are open to the public.

"We have an open court clause in the constitution of the state of Indiana," said Rothenberg. "That allows anyone to come in."

With that in mind, Rothenberg said cameras in the courtroom offer two main benefits for Hoosiers.

The first is transparency.

"I think it means more access," said Rothenberg. "It means that you are going to get to see some of the news being made."

Arland agrees, adding, "It's an opportunity really for more transparency in a level of government that we think is pretty important."

The second benefit, according to Rothenberg, is peace of mind for Hoosiers who may get called to show up in court, either for jury duty or as a witness.

"Participating in the legal system isn't necessarily a bad thing," said Rothenberg. "I think it will help relax that situation, and again, give them more confidence in what we do with the justice system."

Under the new law, media crews are limited by what they can and cannot show. Plus, media outlets must pool video from one camera to lessen the distraction in the courtroom.

"This is a very serious matter," said Arland. "That's why we're trying to follow the rules as they are presented."

Additionally, it's up to each judge whether or not to allow cameras.

"The judge, actually, under the rule, can say no," said Rothenberg. "But they are the only ones that can say no."

Advocates like Arland say when it comes to technology in the courtroom, what is new is actually old.

"Having a camera is no different than having a sketch artist or having a reporter in the courtroom," said Arland. "It is just a tool of the trade."

Over his decades of experience, Rothenberg said some days are better than others.

"I have heard and seen about everything you possibly could," said Rothenberg. "It does weigh on you at times, but it is, in my opinion, the best job in the entire world."

Rothenberg said it's hope for the future, in justice and in technology, that keeps him coming back.

"I would expect coverage like we've never seen before," said Rothenberg. "I think that's a good thing. I really do."