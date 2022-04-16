Caregiver advocates for victims of child abuse at the Statehouse

Fifty Indiana children died from abuse or neglect in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Friday a grieving woman brought attention to the problem at the Indiana Statehouse.

Jenna Hullet was the caregiver of 4-year-old Judah Morgan, who was found dead in his biological parents' home, seven months after Hullet said a court ordered the boy be returned to their custody.

She started the Justice for Judah movement, in hopes that what happened to Judah never happens to another child.

"I just like to pester people, because if I want something done, you have to pester people," Hullet said. "And if it takes a couple times to call, then just don't give up. I think that's the biggest thing is not giving up."