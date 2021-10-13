Indiana father charged with murder of 4-year-old son

Alan Morgan faces 7 charges, including first-degree murder, in his son Judah's death. The boy's mother was charged with 2 counts of neglect and 2 misdemeanors.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A father and mother in northwest Indiana are facing charges following an investigation into the death of their 4-year-old son whose body was found in a home earlier this week.

LaPorte County deputies went to a home in rural Union Township at 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, on a report of an unconscious child.

When deputies couldn't get in touch with anyone inside the home, they decided to enter it. Soon after, the deputies found 4-year-old Judah Morgan dead inside the home, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

No details about Judah's cause of death have been released but an autopsy determined the boy's death was a homicide.

The boy's biological father and mother are both facing a list of charges in connection to his death.

Alan Morgan, 28, of LaPorte, was charged with felony first-degree murder, five counts of felony neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor cruelty to an animal. He is being held without bond in the LaPorte County Jail.