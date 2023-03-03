West Lafayette teen finalist for National Youth Poet Laureate title

Charlotte Yeung, a sophomore at Purdue, is one of four finalists for the Urban Word National Youth Poet Laureate title.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University sophomore is one of four finalists for the Urban Word National Youth Poet Laureate title. Nineteen-year-old Charlotte Yeung calls herself a poet, artist, activist and humanitarian.

In the Fountain Square headquarters of VOICES, Yeung recites her poem called "Tradeoffs", her perspective on her father fleeing China in the aftermath of the Cultural Revolution.

"Tradeoffs" by Charlotte Yeung

I. Sparrows in Hokkien

I never went to my father’s birthplace

but I sometimes dream of stale cave air

mixing with the sweat dripping off my father’s

nose as he crawls through the dark, a

game the villagers taught the children to play

so that they would know where to run

if the Americans dropped their bombs.

my father slingshots Sparrows

out of the sky, a childish game that

seemed like the brush of young cruelty

until I learned that Mao ordered those

birds to drop like rain.

there was nothing to eat,

my father took the fallen home.

Storied Trades

my family’s history has flown away–

all that remains are vague facts

wrapped in imperfect memory

drifting down the eaves of the

family tree, poor explanations for

the imprint of genetic code.

the expression of my genes tells me

that my ancestors traded

telomeres for survival,

memory for the present.

there is very little to say about any branch

that spindles beyond my grandparents.

I can only guess what happened there,

a collection of dreams scattering my sleep.

in one version,

my ancestors live and my grandma isn’t sold.

in another,

the Americans bomb China and my

father and grandparents are incinerated,

their journey to Hong Kong never told.

in this version,

I am in a pandemic where I’m one of the

few functioning well because suddenly

everyone is in survival mode, and I am

no longer mad.

here, I am a Poet, pen dripping memory,

a volley of words resurrecting a history

covered in weeds,

hand smearing ink as thoughts of

friends trapped in missile-ridden lands

waiting for the next drone strike flicker past.

violence inks a new story,

one that plays out in decades and

centuries rather than the hours and years

of war.

Inked PTSD

last night, I dreamt of war–

AK47 against Drone,

Chairman Mao against Sparrows.

in my waking hours, I follow the path

foretold in my genes–

rippling breath caught in throat as

frozen numbness seeps into bones,

ice swimming through veins, spreading

to the rest of the body until there is

nothing left to feel.

memories fall like a Sparrow shedding

feathers, impressions left to rest in the

debris of oblivion as wings flap on,

propelling the rest of the body forward in

a blind scramble for survival.

now I carry a legacy my family

can barely remember–paper trail in dust,

ashed somewhere in Hokkien and Hong Kong.

Here in America, there is a reckoning in my voice–

I lace together recollection and verse,

case turmoil into art.

Maybe this is the

antidote to

tossing history for life;

poems cementing past beyond those

inked in genes.

"I see poetry as this amazing vehicle to speak with people to communicate with people across the world and across different cultures,” said Yeung, a native of West Lafayette, Indiana.

Yeung became involved with activism and social change through VOICES, an Indianapolis organization that uses the arts for healing and change. Yeung is the second straight winner of the Midwest Regional Ambassador award from Indiana. Last year, Alyssa Gaines represented VOICES and became the first Hoosier to win the National Youth Poet Laureate.

But Yeung’s artistic activism goes beyond poetry. In November, Charlotte traveled to Hiroshima as the youngest person in a delegation from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). She met with survivors of the atomic bomb, which inspired her poem "Seeds of Peace."

"Seeds of Peace" – by Charlotte Yeung

Inspired by Yoshiko Kajimoto, So Horie, and Koko Kondo.

The end flies like a bullet,

racing to the bottom like a bomb,

accelerating like metal escaping its casing, then

detonating suddenly.

Yoshiko Kajimoto: Hiroshima, 1945

The end is here but she doesn’t hear it.

She sees it as a flash of blue.

She blacks out, wakes to the ruptured remnants

of her classmates, bodies more tattered than whole.

Stumbling, she grabs someone–

school taught her how to treat wounds, but what can be done with Hiroshima on fire?

she steps through bodies oily and hairless from the blast,

walks past a boy holding his severed leg.

Near ground zero, the survivors stumble, bodies like jackets worn inside out. They go to Honkawa River, hoping the water can soothe their burns,

forgetting the river is an echo of the ocean, saltwater in its depths.

They realize too late, salt rubbing into open corpse wounds.

She is on a mountain now, high enough to see the city etched in fire.

Black rain falls out ash-seeded clouds, cratering the skin.

It’s sticky and cold, and makes the fish die.

It coils itself inside the wells, the groundwater.

Days later, she finds her father.

She launches herself into his open arms,

cries in his tattered shirt.

They are the lucky ones.

In Fukuromachi Elementary School, parents call for their children,

and leave chalk messages on walls. A dying teacher begs

for his co-workers to watch after his injured students.

Unbearable, they ask their children to come home.

Her arm grows maggots.

7 months later, her grandma holds her down

as a doctor picks 7 glass shards out her arm.

Her father dies from radiation poisoning, her mother is hospitalized.

Her story one of many

lives thrown apart because of the bomb,

because of the choice to detonate a killing machine

on a city of innocents.

Yoshiko Kajimoto and Soh Horie: Hiroshima, 2022

Kajimoto-san tells this unflinchingly.

Cloaked in silver, she is no longer 14 but 91.

She looks far younger, arrayed before Americans and others,

speaking her truths over a meal of scattered bento lunches.

I lose myself to the riptide of this history,

my only anchor my pen inking this testimony.

Eyes blurry, whiplashed by memory into silence, staring at

the firm line of her mouth where we reentered Hiroshima 1945.

She is lucky enough to tell us what happened

when so many others could not.

Horror and despair catch my throat.

I say nothing save for my hands sketching her portrait.

From across the room, Horie-san walks over.

He was 5 when the bomb fell. After the bomb, he scooped

a handful of soil and found human remains in his palm.

Now he tends to the roses grown near ground zero.

His face ripples as he presses a pencil into open palms.

He tells us he carved them from

the broken remains of cherry blossom trees,

the kind of tree sent to Germany and America

as a gesture of hope, of planting new seeds.

To receive this as the descendent

of three rival heritages: Hong Kong, America, and China,

felt like drowning.

Shock foaming at this gift.

What I remember most were his eyes sharpened with dreams,

the hitch of his breath like a thrashed wave,

and his words, halting in English:

Please use your work……for human beings.

Koko Kondo: Hiroshima, 2022

I could not understand

how they had this generosity when their lives were ripped away

by violence, many thrown around and bruised, unrecognizable

To the point where the dead lost their names.

How they could speak with kindness

when they could do nothing in the face of the bomb,

in the face of being judged as a survivor of radiation,

losing family, homes, and jobs.

Koko Kondo explained it best:

Hating people is not the way; it’s war itself that’s evil.

Her father had rescued the dying in Honkawa river,

as a child, she was forced to strip for tests by the Allied Army.

Seeing her now,

she is vibrant with delight, decades of anti-war protest making her glow,

the face of a generation once silently suffering

now the harbingers of peace, hoping for a future without war.

Her heartfelt voice

cleaves the still conference air into epiphanies:

You will make it into the next century… I don’t think I will.

My hopes and dreams are in your hands.

I walk among the ghosts of Hiroshima’s dead,

eyes scouring the tattered remains of children’s clothes, the

round shadow of a vaporized man. Blurry, my eyes

cleanse with salt water until it becomes an urn for their dead.

The photographs of bones amid debris,

The rusted remnants of a tricycle,

The words fading but the images

Etched in my brain.

Not a battlefield,

more like a killing field.

The atomic dome gapes.

But this city is no ruin.

Hiroshima is frenetic,

Honkawa river gleams.

Roses sent from Germany after the war flourish under golden leaves,

a cenotaph carrying hibakusha names silhouettes a burning flame.

Brilliant paper cranes dance in the breeze,

Strands of thousands draped over memorials and fresh flowers,

Each folded as a message for peace,

Sent from students all over the world.

This is a home reconciled-

Hope planted from Hibakusha taking the time

to show rebuilding and change,

the city cradling memory in stone.

Leafing through my notes, I find,

Planted between thumb and index finger

Drawings of cranes, roses, and dreams,

peace art seeding the ashes of war.

Last summer, Charlotte started a poetry class for women in Afghanistan.

"I try to help people amplify their voices for collective liberation,” said Yeung. “And so many of my poems, especially the ones that I read out, often are related to social issues."

Yeung is also an award-winning published author. She wrote "Isabel and the Magic Bird" when she was a senior in high school. It became an Amazon children's best seller. Isabel discovers an abandoned park and works to preserve the land. Yeung also illustrated the book.

"I grew up with a lot of Disney characters where the idea was if you were a girl, you either waited for a guy to save you or you did something only if your family was threatened like Mulan or Beauty and the Beast, and I just wanted a story where they just wanted to do something just because they felt like it,” said Yeung.

The book led to a publishing a coloring book on climate change. Charlotte sees her future in diplomacy and nuclear policy.