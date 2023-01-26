x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Inspiring Indiana

Noblesville 4-year-old prepares to donate hundreds of toy cars to children's hospitals

Beckett Culp and his classmates collected more than 200 Hot Wheels to donate to the children's hospitals where he received treatment.
Credit: WTHR
Beckett Culp looks at one of the many Hot Wheels cars that have been donated as part of his toy drive.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Riley Hospital for Children will get a special delivery Friday from a patient who wants to honor his liver transplant donor.

Four-year-old Beckett Culp was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that compromised his liver when he was just 6 months old. At the time, his father was deployed to the Middle East with the Air Force. His family waited four months until they received the call that a liver was available for Beckett.

Now, he's giving back to the hospitals where he received care as a way to thank his donor.

Beckett and his family have been collecting Hot Wheels — his donor's favorite toy — to give back to the kids at Riley and Comer Children's Hospital.

Once again, gotta brag! We have THE BEST kids and families in this program! 🧡🩶🧡 Beckett & his classmates got to...

Posted by Little Huskies Learning Center on Thursday, January 26, 2023

"I always said, when Beckett went to the hospital, it was like Christmas. Every time we were there, he would get a toy. Many toys, not just one. He got so many Hot Wheels when he was there because that was his favorite thing," said Beckett's mother, Lauren. "And it would just put a smile on his face, even for that little moment, he forgot that he was even in the hospital."

According to the Little Huskies Learning Center, Beckett and his classmates collected more than 200 toy cars to donate. Beckett's family will split the toys between the two hospitals.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Every Kid Eats | Inspiring Indiana

Before You Leave, Check This Out