Mooresville organization helps women find their 'Peace Restored'

MOORESVILLE, Ind — Life's circumstances, tragedies and trauma can rob us of the peace we desire. Ann Madison is Inspiring Indiana by turning her own journey through childhood sexual abuse into a mission to help women find their "Peace Restored,” also the name of the non-profit organization she started almost seven years ago.

Peace Restored provides counseling, support groups, and classes for women dealing with trauma, abuse and grief.

"Find someone that will reach out to you, that will hold your hand, that will encourage you, that will equip you and give you the tools, and that will really hear your voice," said Madison, Peace Restored executive director.

Madison worked through her own adult mental health struggles coming from sexual abuse in her childhood, at age four and again at age 14.

Both abusers were men outside her family. After finally finding help in her thirties, Madison returned to college, earned three degrees in psychology, and started the Christian non-profit Peace Restored to help other women.

“If we are willing to walk it out, I believe that God has a beautiful picture and a beautiful design for all of us,” Madison said. “So, through that journey, we can really find hope and that's really what we tried to create here with Peace Restored in the last several years."

Clients are asked to donate what they can afford for the services they receive. A one room store in the Peace Restored offices sells inspirational sign plaques, apparel, candles, and other small items to raise money. But the organization depends on donors.

Peace Restored has a cozy, comfortable location in a small Mooresville strip mall. The organization just moved into a larger space in the same strip mall this summer. But Madison has dreams and a vision for a much bigger space.

Peace Restored would like to build a community center to offer more counseling and classes. A retreat center could host longer get away events. And women needing intensive support could live at small restoration houses with their children for up to two years.

"We want to do reactive and proactive model of care,” Madison said. “We believe in looking at where they've been, where they're going, and how can we help you through that. And then also, for those who maybe don't really have that heavy thing yet, helping them stay at a place to where they're healthy and whole so they can continue move forward."

The Young Widows Club is one of the organization's support groups. Peace Restored has served over 350 women from 10 counties, seven states and four countries.