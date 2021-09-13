North Central graduate with autism inspires crowd with commencement speech

Ben Kutschera was 4 years old when he started saying words. Fifteen years later, the North Central High School graduate was inspiring a crowd of thousands.

INDIANAPOLIS — Words came slowly to Ben Kutschera. As a child diagnosed with autism, he used few words and would throw a tantrum to communicate. The meltdowns were exhausting for his mother, Lisa.

"I think there were times that others — the professionals that we have in our lives — were more confident in his abilities than I was," Lisa said. She wanted to be prepared but never gave up hope.

By his senior year of high school, Ben was selected to be one of two students to address his graduating class at North Central High School's commencement ceremony.

"For a kid that was just starting to have words at 4, then to put a couple of words together at 9, and at 19, he addresses his high school class," Lisa said. "He's amazing."

Dressed in a cap and gown, Ben confidently stepped to the podium and delivered the speech he wrote himself and practiced repeatedly.

"Hello, Class of 2021. Can you believe we are here? We should be very proud of ourselves. If we can overcome the pandemic and still graduate, we can do anything" Ben said.

Here's an excerpt:

"As I reflect on my time in Washington Township, I'm a completely new person. I entered the school district at 3-years old. I wasn't even talking really, not even word. See, I have autism, and my brain, quite simply does not work the same as most people's, but I am a success story.

I'm guessing those that knew me in the early years would never believe I'm standing here addressing my peers, but here I am. And I thank so many people, my family, friends, teachers. That list could go on forever. They all believe me, and I believe in me. The lessons I have learned in Washington Township are life long. Most importantly, I am capable. I'm strong. and I'm confident, and I know I will face challenges all my life. Even though there will be people who will be willing to harass me and put me down.

I know that I learned skills here at North Central, that will help me face the ignorant and those that lack understanding, and if that is you, STOP. Instead, live your life with kindness and compassion as positive attitudes and gracious hearts will always serve you well, no matter what direction life takes you."

High school was challenging at first for Ben. His mom said he was bullied and he struggled to find friends. But as the years went on, she said her son continued to grow. He served as the school's panther mascot at home games and he made friends.

"He really shocks me around every corner," Lisa said. "I think he pushes me to be a better person because of what he faces on a daily basis. And he does so with a smile on his face."

Ben will say that he's special, that he's different, but not in the ways that matter.

"I'm not nobody. Truth is, we are all human beings," Ben said.

Ben is now taking a gap year, working at a local restaurant and hoping the audience listening to him in the spring applies his closing remarks forevermore.