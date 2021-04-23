Inspiring Indiana | Kokomo police officers deliver baby

A 10 year police veteran - and a rookie in her first week on the job - delivered the baby before medics could arrive.

KOKOMO, Ind — The thing about being a cop is that no day is the same.

Officers, obviously, really have to be prepared for anything.

Kokomo Police Department officers Samantha Raber and Gabrielle Uhrin got a first last weekend.

"I think it was more than just right place at the right time," said Raber.

"Divine intervention for sure," added Uhrin.

They were on another call when a young girl flagged them down, saying her mother needed help.

Down the street, in a car, was a baby that wasn't going to wait.

"Then, after two small sets of contractions, mom said the baby was coming. And sure enough, the baby was coming," Raber said.

In a matter of minutes, they were holding a newborn girl. Memorable for Raber, who's been a police officer for ten years - and for Uhrin, who was working her first day.

Kokomo Police Chief, Doug Stout, presents Officer Samantha Raber and Officer Gabrielle Uhrin, with an Exceptional Duty Award prior to the start of their shift today. https://t.co/7wPfsR1Izk — Kokomo Police (@KokomoPolice) April 22, 2021

"I graduated last Thursday and then Sunday was my first shift," Uhrin said. "I hear a lot of people go through their entire career without experiencing this kind of thing, so I feel very lucky and very blessed to have experienced that."

EMS arrived and took mom and baby to a hospital.

"We talked to her that night and she and the little girl were doing great," said Raber.