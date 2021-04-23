Inspiring Indiana | Kokomo police officers deliver baby

KOKOMO, Ind — The thing about being a cop is that no day is the same.
Officers, obviously, really have to be prepared for anything.
Kokomo Police Department officers Samantha Raber and Gabrielle Uhrin got a first last weekend.
"I think it was more than just right place at the right time," said Raber.
"Divine intervention for sure," added Uhrin.
They were on another call when a young girl flagged them down, saying her mother needed help.
Down the street, in a car, was a baby that wasn't going to wait.
"Then, after two small sets of contractions, mom said the baby was coming. And sure enough, the baby was coming," Raber said.
In a matter of minutes, they were holding a newborn girl. Memorable for Raber, who's been a police officer for ten years - and for Uhrin, who was working her first day.
"I graduated last Thursday and then Sunday was my first shift," Uhrin said. "I hear a lot of people go through their entire career without experiencing this kind of thing, so I feel very lucky and very blessed to have experienced that."
EMS arrived and took mom and baby to a hospital.
"We talked to her that night and she and the little girl were doing great," said Raber.
"The little girl is beautiful," said Uhrin. "She is gorgeous. All is well."