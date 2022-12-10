Inmate found dead at U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute

USP Terre Haute is a high-security facility and currently houses 1,244 male offenders.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute has died, the Bureau of Prisons announced Saturday.

The inmate, identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls, was found unresponsive at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, according to our newspaper partners at the Tribune-Star.

Officials said prison staff immediately began life-saving efforts and requested help from medics.

Alls was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Alls' death. No other staff or inmates were injured and officials said at no time during this incident was the public in danger.

Alls was sentenced in the Southern District of Ohio to an aggregate 22-year sentence for Hobbs Act offenses and brandishing, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since April 1, 2021.